Salvation Army looking for new place to fundraise after North Walmart fire

After a fire at the North Walmart in Regina, the Salvation Army is looking for a new place to ring their bells.

On Tuesday night, a fire was reported at the Walmart at 3939 Rochdale Blvd. A 12-year-old was later charged with arson in the offence.

The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle is typically set up at the location but had to be removed when the Walmart closed for repairs.

In a statement, the organization said it learned the store will not re-open until Dec. 24. As a result, the kettle campaign will lose 12 days of fundraising.

The organization said they will also miss "Walmart Canada's Fill the Kettle Day" on Dec. 21, when Walmart Canada matches the donations made by people to the Salvation Army, to a maximum of $100,000.

The Salvation Army is looking for a new place to fundraise after a fire closed the North Walmart in Regina. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

"To express how vital this kettle is to our fundraising efforts, in 2018, Walmart North Kettle brought in $12,650.75," the Salvation Army said in a statement. "And over half that amount, $6,600 came in the last two weeks leading up to Christmas."

Now the kettle volunteers are reaching out to other stores and hope to find a new location to gather donations.

