Regina families honour beloved YMCA program coordinator with hospital donations

Sally Elliot has guided many families as they've faced the unknowns of child birth and now, as she takes a step back from teaching pre-natal classes at the YMCA, those families are taking steps to let her know how beloved she is to them.

"There aren't too many pregnant women that haven't heard the name Sally Elliot," said Regina mother Shala Ruopp, who met Elliot when she started attending prenatal classes last year.

"Anyone who knows Sally, or has had the privilege of crossing paths with her, knows how genuine, kind, down to earth and empathetic she is."

When word got out that Elliot was stepping back from her role as perinatal program coordinator at the YMCA, fellow Regina mom Sarah Smith decided to start a fundraiser in her honour.

"Sally has spent so much time with moms and babies and the families that end up on the labour and birth unit, and then on the mother and baby unit, and I really felt something should be there in her honour," she said.

For generations, Sally Elliot has supported families through the experience of welcoming a new baby into the world, as a registered nurse and peri-natal program coordinator at the YMCA. Now as she steps back from those duties at the Y, Regina families are saying thanks by raising money for a rocking chair and other needs at the mother and baby unit at the city's General Hospital. 5:01

Smith originally expected 10 or 20 families might help her purchase the special, durable rocking chair for the unit, at a cost of more than $2,000.

But as the Hospitals of Regina Foundation started taking donations on Monday, more than 60 people would step up to help donate, raising more than $5,000 by Wednesday afternoon. All donations raised in excess of the rocking chair amount are going toward the mother and baby unit at the Regina General Hospital.

While Smith said it was "overwhelming" to see how many people wanted to help, it didn't come as a huge surprise.

"It just goes to show how much of an impact Sally's had on the community and how many lives she has touched," she said.

Sarah Smith, pictured here with her daughter, met Sally Elliot through pre-natal classes, and then through a mom's group that Elliot held. (Submitted by Sarah Smith )

Ruopp said she hopes Elliot knows the entire city is behind her.

Elliot was always ready to help families out with their nerves, to calm them and encourage them, and turn a bad day into a good one, she said.

"She has been one always putting others first and now it's time for her to put herself first," said Ruopp. "She has impacted so many families, she is so loved, and I thank her for the laughs and the countless hours she's spent making having a baby a not so scary thing."