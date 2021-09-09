COVID-19 in Sask.: 10 more deaths, another hospitalizations record

Saskatchewan has recorded one of its worst days in the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking multiple pandemic-related records on Tuesday.

The province reported an increase of 22 new hospitalizations, meaning there are now 311 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan's hospitals. That's the first time that more than 300 people have been hospitalized in the province.

The province also posted a record number of people in the province's intensive care units (ICU). That figure has reached 65 as of Tuesday.

Even more concerning is a piece of information contained in the hospitalizations tab of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 dashboard. Six of the province's health zones no longer have any available ICU beds.

The zones include the far northwest, far north central, far northeast, northwest, central west and southeast.

WATCH | Sask. doctor talks about unvaccinated COVID-19 patient's dying regrets Regina infectious disease specialist Dr. Alex Wong talks about an unvaccinated patient's dying regrets 2:05 Dr. Alex Wong has been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and is talking about an unvaccinated patient's dying regrets. 2:05

More deaths and more cases

The province reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 682 people in the province are known to have died of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan also reported 449 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the province's dashboard, 23 per cent, or 103 of the 449 new cases, were among children under the age 12.

The new cases were reported in the following health zones:

Far northwest, 20.

Far north central, 2.

Far northeast, 23.

Northwest, 72.

North central, 38.

Northeast, 10.

Saskatoon, 103.

Central west, 11.

Central east, 15.

Regina, 48.

Southwest, 22.

South central, 27.

Southeast, 25.

The province reported administering 648 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are now 289 more people that are now fully vaccinated while 359 people received their first jab.

As of Tuesday, 71.71 per cent of the eligible population in Saskatchewan is fully vaccinated and 80.39 per cent has received at least one dose.