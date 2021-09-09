COVID-19 in Sask.: 10 more deaths, another hospitalizations record
6 of the province's 13 health zones no longer have available ICU beds
Saskatchewan has recorded one of its worst days in the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking multiple pandemic-related records on Tuesday.
The province reported an increase of 22 new hospitalizations, meaning there are now 311 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan's hospitals. That's the first time that more than 300 people have been hospitalized in the province.
The province also posted a record number of people in the province's intensive care units (ICU). That figure has reached 65 as of Tuesday.
Even more concerning is a piece of information contained in the hospitalizations tab of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 dashboard. Six of the province's health zones no longer have any available ICU beds.
The zones include the far northwest, far north central, far northeast, northwest, central west and southeast.
More deaths and more cases
The province reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 682 people in the province are known to have died of COVID-19.
Saskatchewan also reported 449 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the province's dashboard, 23 per cent, or 103 of the 449 new cases, were among children under the age 12.
The new cases were reported in the following health zones:
- Far northwest, 20.
- Far north central, 2.
- Far northeast, 23.
- Northwest, 72.
- North central, 38.
- Northeast, 10.
- Saskatoon, 103.
- Central west, 11.
- Central east, 15.
- Regina, 48.
- Southwest, 22.
- South central, 27.
- Southeast, 25.
The province reported administering 648 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are now 289 more people that are now fully vaccinated while 359 people received their first jab.
As of Tuesday, 71.71 per cent of the eligible population in Saskatchewan is fully vaccinated and 80.39 per cent has received at least one dose.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?