Sakimay chief relieved after appeal court sides with First Nation on Crooked Lake cabin lease dispute

The Federal Court of Appeal has allowed the Sakimay First Nation's appeal dealing with how much cabin owners should pay in lease fees.

For years, cabin owners had been involved in a class action lawsuit against the Saskatchewan First Nation over how much non-band members should pay to lease lakefront property on the reserve, about 130 kilometres east of Regina.

The matter went to federal court, which ruled in favour of the cottagers' appraisal in 2016. However, on Monday, the Federal Court of Appeal said the decision was flawed, and relied too heavily on an expert brought forward by the cabin owners.

"We're not celebrating and we're not treating this as a victory," said Sakimay First Nation Chief Lynn Acoose. "We just want to move forward and create better relationships between us and our tenants."

Rent spike

In 2009, the First Nation hired an appraisal company which recommended a 625 per cent increase for lakefront lot leases and a 545 per cent increase for back lots.

The increase let to a massive spike in rents. One family saw their lease fees increase from $461 per year to $4,692.

In the prior decision, the Federal Court judge wrote that he was not an expert on the matter and relied on the witness's expertise. However, the appeal court said it was important for judges to use their own discretion in cases.

"When considering opinion evidence, trial judges remain the triers of fact and must come to their own conclusions based upon their own assessment of the evidence," read the decision.

"They cannot simply defer to the experts on the ground that they lack the expertise to decide the factual question in issue."

In his decision, Justice J.D. Denis Pelletier wrote that he was allowing the First Nation's appeal with costs and returned the case to the Federal Court with guidelines on how the rents between 2010 and 2014 should be calculated.

Stable income source

Meanwhile, Acoose said her community is pleased with the decision.

"We're very relieved," she said. "It gives us a little bit more certainty going forward in terms of planning and budgeting year to year."

Acoose estimates rents from the cabin lots bring in anywhere from $800,000 to $900,000 per year. She said transfer payments from the federal government have never been enough money to adequately fund band programs.

However, she said a stable source of income will help Sakimay move forward with everything from sustainable energy programs to replacing aging buildings.

"There's not a lot of recreational activity," she said. "We don't have a rink. We don't have things for our kids to do in the wintertime."

The First Nation is also trying to rebuild relationships after years of acrimony from some cabin owners. Last year, 31 lessees had their leases terminated and their land returned to a "natural state" after refusing to pay a total of $765,000 in unpaid lease fees.

"Over the years, I think that with some of our tenants, our relationship has deepened," Acoose said. "Then, with other tenants, the relationship just completely deteriorated. And they've subsequently sold their property at the lake."

The lessees will still be able to appeal the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.