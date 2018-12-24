Saint Nicholas book shows the magic that comes from cultivating kindness

When Katherine North's kids started asking her tough questions about Santa Claus, she decided to write a book to help them understand.

North said while Santa Claus might not be real in the way her kids once believed, there is still magic in the world.

Her book, The Secret Society of Saint Nicholas, is a story that speaks to the magic that comes from cultivating kindness.

"We are a blended family, like so many families are these days," North told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"We had kids who had grown up with different stories surrounding Christmas. So I wanted to find a way for all of us to come together.

"So I wrote this book really from my own heart for my kids," said North, who is a life coach and mother to five.

"But also just to help us put some language around the fact that I truly believe that there is magic in the world and that we can be openings for that magic."

North said if we are not careful, Christmas becomes just a frantic 10 minutes of tearing open gifts and then it's over.

"One of the ways that we're trying in our family to embrace magic is to slow it all down and really try and be present in each moment," she said.

They have created traditions leading up to Christmas that are both fun and poignant.

One day they'll make hot cocoa or eat peppermint candy. Another day they will visit the local food bank or just do a random act of kindness.

"When we find it in our hearts to connect with each other and to share what we have and to look out for the people around us who don't have enough," North said. "I think that's the truest magic."

The only requirement to be part of the secret society, no matter what your age, is that you want to be a part of it, she said.

"It's about following the little glimmer that you will feel inside your heart. That little glow that says, 'Ooh I want to be a little bit kinder, I want to be a little bit braver, look at that person over there. I think they could use a little bit of kindness.' Or it might just be doing a random celebration like lighting a candle, singing a song or going out and looking at the moon.

"But it will feel like sunshine in your chest and that's how you know that's the magic trying to get through you."

North said she was nervous putting the story up on YouTube because it was so personal.

"This was something that was very tender and personal and intimate. I knew it was the kind of thing that lots of intellectual, smart people might laugh at or think is silly. So it felt nerve-wracking even though I am someone who puts stuff out on the Internet."

She needn't have worried.

It turns out there are many people who feel the same way she does.

"Because it turns out that while most people walk around looking confident, calm, self-assured adults, the truth is that most of us are just little kids walking around in grow-up suits," she said.