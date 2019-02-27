Tentative contract reached for 26,000 Sask. health-care support workers

Three unions representing health-care support workers have reached a tentative five-year contract with the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations.

The contract affects more than 26,000 employees, such as housekeeping staff, general service workers, X-ray technicians, licensed practical nurses and continuing-care aides.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, Service Employees International Union-West and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union bargained on behalf of the employees with the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations.

The association is a non-profit, non-governmental organization which bargains on behalf of the province's health regions, the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, and affiliated agencies throughout the province.

Details of the contract will not be released until the agreement is ratified, according to a Wednesday press release. The contract must be voted on within 60 days of the tentative agreement.

"We thank all our members for your incredible solidarity and engagement during this turbulent process," the unions said in a written update to members on Monday.

SEIU-West provided an update to its members in October 2018 and said two outstanding issues — monetary compensation, and the health and dental plan — remained.

The old agreement expired March 31, 2017. Both sides met several times afterward and the agreement was reached after they came together for three days last week.

"We are pleased that the three health care provider unions were able to collaboratively reach a tentative agreement with SAHO Inc. that will benefit employees while continuing to focus on patient care," Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations CEO Mike Higgins said in a press release.

The five-year agreement, if ratified, is expected to be effective until March 31, 2022. The parties involved have 60 days to ratify the agreement.