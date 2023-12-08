Sask. safe house for trafficking survivors gets a $1.2M funding boost

Saskatchewan has earmarked $1.2 million over the next four years for a safe house for human trafficking survivors in Saskatoon. Half of that money comes from the federal government.

The province says that since 2019, Hope Restored Canada (HRC) has been the only place in Saskatchewan with specialized services for women and youth escaping sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. Now, it says, HRC has also become one of the first programs to receive funding under the federal government's plan to end gender-based violence.

Joeline Magill, the executive director of HRC, says the new funds will help the shelter address a problem that has often gone unnoticed.

"Although the issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation is not something that we visibly see within our communities, it is something as frontline members, people who work very closely with the police, that we are recognizing is making a huge impact in our community," she said.

Saskatchewan’s Justice Minister Brownwyn Eyre was in Saskatoon to announce the new funding. She says the province plans to spend the rest of the federal government's $20.3-million fund in the next four years. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

The federal government's 2022 budget featured $539.3 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support provinces and territories as part of a national action plan to end gender-based violence.

The Saskatchewan government says it plans to spend the rest of its $20.3-million portion in the next four years.

"I think [it is] very important that we take the abstract collaboration and put it to work for Saskatchewan and for specific circumstances in Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan's Justice Minister Brownwyn Eyre said at the announcement.

When asked of plans for investing the rest of that money, Eyre said there are a number of programs across the province that they'll look at while working with other ministries.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 7:20 Labour trafficking exists in Saskatchewan Julia Drydyk is the executive director of the Canadian Centre Centre to End Human Trafficking. Drydyk joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to talk about new research showing nearly 70 per cent of people in Saskatchewan and Manitoba either don't believe or don't know about labour trafficking.

According to Statistics Canada , Saskatchewan had 0.75 police-reported human trafficking incidents per 100,000 people in 2022 — only behind Nova Scotia, Ontario, and New Brunswick among provinces across Canada.

Last year, Saskatchewan accounted for three per cent of the Canadian population and three per cent of trafficking incidents in the country.

Magill said the numbers are reflected in the increased number of people coming to HRC's doorstep for help — especially women and girls, who represent 96 per cent of victims in Canada. She said HRC now has a wait-list.

"Coming out of COVID, I would say there was a lot of isolation, and so there's a lot more people coming forward and recognizing that there's support in the community."

Housing must be one of the primary priorities, Magill said.

"We are needing space. Housing is a huge need in our province," she said. "Free shelter and housing as well as transitional housing that's connected to active support and working with clients who are coming into this."

The province says it has budgeted $27.5 million in interpersonal violence supports and services this year. That includes $984,000 in operational funding over three years to support second-stage housing across the province, and half of the funding to HRC in this announcement.