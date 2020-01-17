Giving rides to people in need: Safe and Sober Rides Regina helps people during the cold snap

Coming from a big family and learning traditional Indigenous values has instilled a deep sense of sharing and giving in Colleen Oakes.

Oakes is an Indigenous woman from Regina who, along with a few other dedicated members, created a Facebook group called Safe and Sober Rides Regina that offers people rides around the city — even in the extreme cold.

The group was created mid-January when temperatures in Regina dipped down to –34 with a windchill that felt like –42 at times. But that cold temperature didn't stop this group of volunteers from driving people to their destinations.

"We drop them off at Wal-Mart or they they have visits with their kids or counselling services," Oakes said. "Or it could be just as simple as going to 7-Eleven and getting a Slurpee."

There are four administrators who help drive and moderate the Facebook page, and three men who Oakes calls protectors. The project has become a family affair for Oakes; her husband always goes with her for the trips and two of her daughters have become drivers, too.

She has given rides in exchange for food, clothing, items like diapers or simply gas money. Sometimes getting a thank-you is payment enough, she said.

"It's not like we're getting paid an arm and a leg," said Oakes.

'Dependable and reliable'

Many of the people the group helps are single mothers.

Oakes has 10 children, five boys and five girls, and she was once a single mother herself, using the bus to get across the city.

She says she identifies with many of the single mothers they help and sometimes when giving rides, she shares her own experiences with them. She feels this is a modern day form of kinship where you share what you have with people who are in need.

"It's a rewarding job I do everyday. whether I get paid or not, knowing that people are getting safely to and from places," says Colleen Oakes, pictured here doing what she loves — giving rides to people in need. (Ntawnis Piapot/CBC)

Raelynn Gushwa, from White Bear First Nations, has used the Safe and Sober Ride Regina multiple times and she says she feels safe bringing her children with her during her trips to go pick up furniture or groceries, sometimes late at night.

"They're dependable and reliable and they're friendly people so I know I can call Colleen," said Gushwa. "I can rely on them."

Gushwa said she has had issues with cab drivers in the past so this is a more comfortable option for her.

"I've had taxi drivers be very inappropriate towards me ... like sexual innuendos, then hitting on me," Gushwa said.

'Help each other; love one another'

Drivers always have a partner with them and Oakes says the drivers look out for one another, warning each other of passengers that may not have the best intentions.

There have been incidents where people were under the influence of drugs and acted out or weren't respectful.

"When they're under the influence like that, they're not in the right state of mind to function or think and it scares me," said Oakes.

She said seeing the problems with drugs in Regina can be scary at times but she has hope for the city.

"We're making our own stand and building that security, and it seems like it's a rippling effect. When we build that security within us and we bring more people in there and it gets bigger and bigger, someday Regina will be a safe place again," said Oakes.

"I just want people to remember, like, don't walk by a person that needs help, like, help them up like get back on their feet. That's the way it's supposed to be. Help each other; love one another."

