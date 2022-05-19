Ryan Meili resigning as Saskatoon Meewasin MLA

Ryan Meili's time with the Saskatchewan NDP is coming to an end.

Meili announced on Thursday, the last day of the spring legislative session, that he's stepping down as MLA for Saskatoon Meewasin. He said his last day filling the seat will be July 1.

Meili became the Saskatoon Meewasin MLA in 2017 after a byelection win.

During the last provincial election, in 2020, Meili won his seat in Saskatoon Meewasin with 51 per cent of the vote.

Meili's resignation comes after he announced in February that he was also stepping down as the party's leader, although he said he would stay on until a new leader is chosen.

Meili has been the NDP leader since March 2018, after two failed attempts to become party leader in 2009 and 2012.

In October 2021, Meili received 72 per cent support from NDP delegates at the party's annual convention. A total of 124 delegates, or 28 per cent, voted to hold a leadership review.

The party is now set to choose its fourth leader since Lorne Calvert's retirement in 2008.

The leadership vote is scheduled for June in Regina. The two candidates so far are Regina Lakeview NDP MLA Carla Beck and Saskatoon lawyer Kaitlyn Harvey.

More to come.