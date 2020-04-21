'Once a doctor, always a doctor': Sask. NDP leader returns to medical field amid COVID-19 pandemic

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili is returning to work as a doctor after reactivating his medical license.

He said he'll be working once a week on Sundays at a testing and assessment centre in Saskatoon. He worked his first shift this past Sunday, and said it was pretty quiet.

"I think it's once a doctor, always a doctor. There's an oath involved. You want to be present and helping out," he said. He said he decided to reactivate his license after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

WIth this added responsibility, Meili said finding the balance will be the challenge. His wife, Dr. Mahli Brindamour, is also a physician and they have two kids.

"We're all trying to figure out a new balance and we'll do that with our family too," he said. "There'll be some juggling involved but we'll make it work."

Meili said he is impressed by people coming together and the sacrifice some people are making to fight COVID-19.

"There's so much generosity and so much volunteer spirit, I know we'll just continue to see that," he said.

There have been 316 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan as of Monday.