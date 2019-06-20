Songwriter, performer and high school vice principal Ryan Josephson has twisted up the lyrics to Mr. Big's To Be With You and turned it into some advice for his Grade 12 self.

Read the full lyrics here:

I'm the One Who is the Future You

Hold on little boy, show me what she's done to you

Stand up little boy, a mushroom cut can't be that bad

A polo shirt, rolled up sleeves, Drakkar Noir and coloured jeans

Come on Ryan, come on over, let me be the one to show you

I'm the one who is the future you

Make sure you don't fail Econ 102

When it comes to girls you have no clue

So let me give advice as the future you

Build-up your confidence, and you might have a date for once

Wake up, who cares about, going bald, you'll be alright

I've seen your hair, go down, I'm telling you it all falls out

But don't you worry, when it's over, you'll find love, because I told you

I'm the one who is the future you

Exercise, eat right, and you'll feel brand new

Try not to speed on the way to Saskatoon

This is my advice as the future you

Why be alone, when you have friends and family baby

Always make your life worthwhile, and look for things that make you ... smile

When life's through, it's through, so no regrets for me or you

So come on Ryan, come on over, let me be the one to show you...

I'm the one who is the future you

Just make mistakes and learn, and you'll get through

Just have fun, be kind, and trust me dude

You'll be just fine as the future you