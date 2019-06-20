'A mushroom cut can't be that bad': Sask. educator offers (Mr.) Big advice to past self with song parody
Ryan Josephson offers advice to his future self in parody of Mr. Big's song To Be With You
Songwriter, performer and high school vice principal Ryan Josephson has twisted up the lyrics to Mr. Big's To Be With You and turned it into some advice for his Grade 12 self.
Read the full lyrics here:
I'm the One Who is the Future You
Hold on little boy, show me what she's done to you
Stand up little boy, a mushroom cut can't be that bad
A polo shirt, rolled up sleeves, Drakkar Noir and coloured jeans
Come on Ryan, come on over, let me be the one to show you
I'm the one who is the future you
Make sure you don't fail Econ 102
When it comes to girls you have no clue
So let me give advice as the future you
Build-up your confidence, and you might have a date for once
Wake up, who cares about, going bald, you'll be alright
I've seen your hair, go down, I'm telling you it all falls out
But don't you worry, when it's over, you'll find love, because I told you
I'm the one who is the future you
Exercise, eat right, and you'll feel brand new
Try not to speed on the way to Saskatoon
This is my advice as the future you
Why be alone, when you have friends and family baby
Always make your life worthwhile, and look for things that make you ... smile
When life's through, it's through, so no regrets for me or you
So come on Ryan, come on over, let me be the one to show you...
I'm the one who is the future you
Just make mistakes and learn, and you'll get through
Just have fun, be kind, and trust me dude
You'll be just fine as the future you
