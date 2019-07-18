Russell Mirasty sworn in as Sask. Lt.-Gov. in Regina on Thursday

Russell Mirasty was sworn in as Saskatchewan's 23rd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday morning.

Mirasty, the RCMP's former F Division (Saskatchewan) commander, was named as the replacement for W. Thomas Molloy who died from pancreatic cancer.

Mirasty, a Cree man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, is the first Indigenous Lieutenant Governor in Saskatchewan history.

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at Government House in Regina.