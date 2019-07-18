Skip to Main Content
Russell Mirasty sworn in as Sask. Lt.-Gov. in Regina on Thursday
Saskatchewan

Russell Mirasty sworn in as Sask. Lt.-Gov. in Regina on Thursday

Russell Mirasty, former high-ranking Mountie, was sworn in as Saskatchewan's 23rd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday.

Russell Mirasty, former Mountie, is Saskatchewan's 23rd Lieutenant Governor

CBC News ·
Russell Mirasty, former commanding officer of the RCMP's F Division, is being sworn in today as Saskatchewan's first Indigenous lieutenant governor. (Troy Fleece/Canadian Press)

Russell Mirasty was sworn in as Saskatchewan's 23rd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday morning.

Mirasty, the RCMP's former F Division (Saskatchewan) commander, was named as the replacement for W. Thomas Molloy who died from pancreatic cancer.

Mirasty, a Cree man from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, is the first Indigenous Lieutenant Governor in Saskatchewan history.

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at Government House in Regina.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|