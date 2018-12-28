Saskatchewan Weekend guest host Peter Mills Saskatchewan Rush star Mark Matthews about playing a game with pink eye, drinking out of trophies, and much more. 4:20

Mark Matthews gives out more gifts than Kris Kringle.

The 28-year-old Saskatchewan Rush forward served up 84 assists last season — a league record — and was named the National Lacrosse League MVP. His 32 goals didn't hurt either.

After moving from Edmonton to Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Rush instantly created a passionate fan base and they have rarely let them down. Matthews has been a big reason why.

Despite a hectic few years of moving — both himself and his team — Matthews couldn't be happier to be in Saskatoon.

CBC's Peter Mills spoke with Matthews about his last few whirlwind years, how to keep lacrosse growing in Saskatchewan and the lighter side of being a professional athlete:

National Lacrosse League MVP Mark Matthews joins Saskatchewan Weekend guest host Peter Mills to talk about life in Saskatchewan and the Rush's upcoming season. 7:41

How do you feel about being compared to Santa Claus in terms of giving?

[Laughs] Any time you can be compared to old jolly Saint-Nic it's not a bad thing.

What has your life been like since coming to Saskatchewan? It seems like a bit of a whirlwind.

For sure. Coming from Edmonton, we had a decent fan base and the city was obviously pretty fun and we enjoyed being there. But coming here it was a whole new ball game. [Saskatoon] has taken us in with open arms and obviously we have the best fans in the league now for the past few years so it's great.

Saskatchewan Rush forward Mark Matthews dives for a shot past Rochester Knighthawks transition Brad Gillies, right, during game one of the National Lacrosse League finals in Saskatoon on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)

What do you remember getting that call that said the Rush were moving from Edmonton to Saskatoon?

There were some rumblings about it the last year in Edmonton that we might be moving out here and we were all like, 'Holy. What the hell is going on?' I had never been out here. Once it was a for sure we kind of didn't know what to think. Then everybody got here and I'm pretty sure I speak for a lot of people when I say we fell in love. It's awesome.

What was it that made you fall in love with the city?

Just the fans, obviously. Playing here is second to none. Good restaurants and we enjoy ourselves.

You're originally from Oshawa, Ontario. There are a lot of professional lacrosse players from there. Why do you think it's such a hotbed for lacrosse talent?

I don't know. We had just some good minor systems growing up. Whitby-Oshawa is kind of the same kind of thing. We just put together a pretty good minor system and good coaching and here we are.

Denver's Mark Matthews (22) defends against Johns Hopkins' John Ranagan (31) during the second quarter of an NCAA men's Division I Iacrosse tournament quarterfinal on Saturday, May 21, 2011, at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Where do you live now in the off season?

I'm in Oshawa. I moved home a couple of years ago. I was living in Colorado for a while after school and spending my summers and stuff out there, but full-time back in Oshawa now.

All professional athletes obviously go through this, but what's it like spending most of the year in a province where you don't live?

Every weekend, people always ask me at home what it's like. I mean, I'm flying every single weekend besides maybe playing in Toronto but I don't mind it. It's good to get away sometimes I guess and spend some time in other cities.

Where do you stay in Saskatoon? Do you stay in hotels or do they put you up somewhere?

The first year we were here a couple of guys were in and out of living here, myself included, so we had a house. But now we're just strictly hotels. We stay at the Radisson there downtown ... they have a hell of a pool and a hot tub in there.

Saskatchewan Rush defense Matt Hossack, left and forward Mark Matthews celebrate a goal against the Rochester Knighthawks during the forth quarter of game one of the National Lacrosse League finals in Saskatoon on Saturday, May 26, 2018. The Rush defeat the Knighthawks 16-9. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)

The Roughriders are often praised for being community-minded and it seems like the Rush have really embraced that since day one of coming to Saskatchewan. How important is that to you personally?

We're probably still second to the Riders... [but] there's some [Rush] guys doing some food bank visits today and just kind of getting our faces out there and our team out to get some more fans included in it.

How often do you get approached on the streets?

It actually has happened a few times. People beep the horn at you and stuff at you when we're going for coffee in our suits and stuff. At restaurants and stuff people come up and say 'good game' or 'good luck.' It's pretty cool.

I was looking around online and I saw one young lacrosse player who said you're his favourite player. What's that like?

It's cool. I had favourite players growing up... so for someone to say they model their game after me or that I'm their favourite player is pretty cool. I just hope that I can continue doing my thing and helping them out.

Rochester Knighthawks defense Luc Magnan and Saskatchewan Rush forward Mark Matthews battle for the lose ball during during the first quarter of game three of the the National Lacrosse League finals in Saskatoon on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)

We saw some instant growth in lacrosse in Saskatchewan when the Rush came to town. What else needs to happen to continue that kind of growth?

I think just us playing here. I forget the number but the minor lacrosse growth has just been through the roof in the last few years, substantially higher than it was in previous years. So us doing our little clinics and winning and staying as the franchise that we are I'm sure it will just keep developing out here. And we have a few draft picks every year from out here so we're obviously doing something right.

I was watching one of your lacrosse tip videos. What's something you think young lacrosse players need to know?

Overhand. Overhand, overhand, overhand. Until you can catch and throw a ball with your strong hand overhand and shoot accurately there's no reason to be shooting underhand and other stuff like that. I developed a backhand in like the last four years. So playing for 25 years and then learning something like that it helps develop you as a player and obviously getting better as you get older.

How does this year's team feel compared to the past couple championship-winning teams?

I'm sure our mindset will be the same going in. Obviously, we're a little short-manned losing [Adrian] Sorichetti in the expansion draft [to San Diego]. [Ryan] Dilks and [Jeff] Cornwall are doing some firefighting stuff so they're out of the lineup now for the year. So there's some spots open and I'm sure, like I say, our mindset is still the same we believe in our group.

You see a lot more Rush merchandise around the province these days. If fans are looking to get a brand new jersey should they get Matthews on the back or do you have another one of your teammates that you suggest?

[Laughs] I'd love to see a lot of No. 42s out there but there's a lot of great players on our team that are good buys. I'm sure Churchy [Robert Church] isn't far behind me in sales being the player that he is.

Saskatchewan Rush forward Mark Matthews, left to right, defense Nik Bilic, and forward Robert Church celebrate their win over the Rochester Knighthawks in game three of the National Lacrosse League finals in Saskatoon on Saturday, June 9, 2018. The Rush are the 2018 NLL Champions after defeating the Knighthawks 15-10. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)

Rapid-fire: Playing with pink eye, drinking out of trophies

What is Sask Vegas?

We just call it that [because] it's like coming to Vegas every weekend. You get away and it's a lot of fun. Whatever bar or restaurant we're going to we seem to have a good crew going and it's that's a lot of fun. We joke that it's your weekend getaway every weekend.

We're always trying to make the most of winter in Saskatchewan. Are you an ice fishing fan?

I do as much ice fishing as I can, yeah.

Do you get to do it much in Saskatchewan when you're playing during the season?

I have never been here, no. I was actually talking to a couple guys, Ryan Keenan and his old man [head coach Derek Keenan], seeing if they'll maybe stay out. We play a Friday game here and I heard Tobin Lake or something is supposed to be really good. So maybe we'll head up there.

Tobin is best in the world.

Yeah, that's what I hear.

Saskatchewan Rush forward Mark Matthews celebrates his win over the Rochester Knighthawks in game three of the National Lacrosse League finals in Saskatoon on Saturday, June 9, 2018. The Rush are the 2018 NLL Champions after defeating the Knighthawks 15-10. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)

What's it like playing a professional lacrosse game with pink eye?

[Laughs] It was not fun. I wouldn't suggest it to anybody. It was pretty miserable but sometime you've gotta play through some stuff.

You had nine points that game.

Probably all assists. Our guys are pretty good at scoring when I give them the ball.

In 2016, you told a Clark's Crossing Gazette reporter "Here is in Saskatchewan it's almost like we're celebs." Who is your favourite Saskatchewan celebrity?

Probably the McMorris brothers. I think those guys are hilarious and obviously Mark is a great snowboarder and he seems like a pretty big beauty.

And Craig McMorris does some work with CBC so you get bonus points there.

There you go. I'd like to meet those guys. We were trying to get our team to bring them up here but I guess the scheduling didn't work out. But I'd like to spend a night out with those guys.

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) and St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak, right, battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Speaking of more local celebrities, do you know Regina native and St. Louis Blues player Tyler Bozak?

I do, yeah, very well. I used to live with him for a few years.

You lived with him? Was that in Denver?

Yup.

Are you guys close friends?

Yeah. We talk probably every couple of days I'd say.

In 2015 you tweeted him this, "That makes 100. Congrats big fella #PeanutBusterParfait." What does that mean?

We used to go to Dairy Queen all the time when we lived out there. It was kind of his thing. He'd always get the peanut buster parfait and we'd always joke about it. I got a couple good pictures of him eating them.

In September you tweeted "4,187.5 years until I equal your contract Aaron Rodgers." You just recently signed a new deal with the Rush, did you use that as leverage for your contract negotiations?

I wish I could have. That might have got me a little more money. We were actually sitting with bunch of [Vancouver] Warrior guys and we were talking about that it was like, 'I wonder how long it will take at my current salary to get there.' It was astonishing how long it was going to take [laughs].

Sure does make a good cooler <a href="http://t.co/Gkpgjvfm7j">pic.twitter.com/Gkpgjvfm7j</a> —@markmatthews222

Before I let you go, are you disappointed that the new National Lacrosse League trophy — which you won last year — isn't as good a beer cooler as the old one?

Yeah, I was actually pretty devastated when that thing got in the room how terrible — for lack of a better word — it is to drink out of. So yeah, I wish the old one was still around or they come up with something you can drink out of and store some beers in a little easier.

But you have no problem winning it again this season?

It doesn't matter what trophy they give us, I'll take winning every year.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

The Rush are on the road against the New England Black Wolves in the team's NLL season-opener on Friday, Dec. 28. Game time is at 6:30 p.m. CST