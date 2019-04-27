Sask. Rush star Ben McIntosh inspired by family on Heroes Night

Ben McIntosh never fully committed to his potential life as a pianist, but Saskatchewan Rush fans couldn't be happier.

The 27-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., is consistently one of the best goal scorers in the National Lacrosse League. This year, McIntosh leads the Rush with 41 goals, which ties him for third-best in the NLL.

Before the Rush's final regular season game (which is also Heroes Night, when the team helps raise funds for the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation), CBC's Peter Mills spoke to McIntosh to find out more about his journey to stardom, his inspirations on and off the field, and how close he came to becoming the next Beethoven.

I've heard a lot of people use the word "roller-coaster" to describe this season. How would you describe it?

That hits the nail right on the head. In the past four years, we haven't had too much adversity for our team, so this year we've kind of been inconsistent.

We've had some really good games. We've had some really poor games. It's crunch time now and we don't have any wiggle room left to figure things out. So we've got to have good games going forward.

Ben McIntosh, left, in action against the Colorado Mammoth in Saskatoon on March 11, 2017. (Submitted by Saskatchewan Rush)

I think one reason fans are so excited about this Rush team year-after-year is the offence. But one thing I read from you that I thought was really interesting: "Our offence can be confusing stuff. If you heard us discussing it, it would sound like a different language." What do you mean by that?

[Laughs] Bubs [Jeff McComb] is our offensive coach and he's a genius, really. He's one of the smartest guys I've ever ever been around in lacrosse.

We've got our own terminology, we have our own names for certain plays, and we've played together for three or four years for the most part, so we all understand this sort of code that we talk in.

How does that compare to other teams you've played on like in college?

Field lacrosse is a different game. There's a lot of structure in field lacrosse, whereas box lacrosse, there's a lot more freedom. Now, our fourth offence is pretty structured for a box lacrosse game. But the field lacrosse game, there's general positions and motions and stuff. They're just very different.

One of the reasons I wanted to come back to college was because I was watching the NFL Draft this week. There were so many tears, celebrations, a dream come true for those football players. You were actually selected first overall in 2014, so you would've been the headline maker. What do you remember from that day?

It was pretty cool, actually. I'd gone to school with [Rush forward] Robert Church as well, but he graduated a year before me.… So when I got the call, it was like that summer right after I graduated, we had roomed together in college, and we'd been good friends for a while.

So I kind of knew once Edmonton traded up to get that first pick, I think that I had a feeling I was going there.… Then eventually I got the call from the Rush organization that they were going to select me and they offered to fly me out and they actually brought Church out there too.

Speaking of Robert Church, it's pretty incredible when you look at this roster. How many players have you known since you were young?

There seems to be a lot of Coquitlam [B.C] and a lot of Whitby [Ontario] on our team. Coquitlam is where I grew up, and Robert, and Matthew Dinsdale, and Jeff Cornwall, and Nik Bilic played some junior lacrosse in Coquitlam. Mark [Matthews] came out for a year in Coquitlam. Travis [Cornwall] has played in Coquitlam.

Those guys I've known forever and it just seems that we've kind of followed each other around and I love it. I mean, just having that chemistry and having those bonds with those people is huge in sports.

When you and Robert were playing college together, did you ever dream that you'd be on the same pro team?

We kind of joked about it. We always played together and [thought] maybe we'll get to do that again in pros or maybe we'll be playing against each other.

We'd kinda laughed about it, but at the end of the day I think we were both hoping that we could continue our pro careers playing together, and we've been lucky enough to do that.

You just rattled off a lot of people with Coquitlam roots. Why is lacrosse so successful there?

I don't know what it is.… Right now, the housing prices are crazy. A lot of young families were in Coquitlam at the time, [and] I think a lot of the young families were here, so there was a lot of registration in minor lacrosse in my age group. Now it's kind of moving further out.

Now Maple Ridge — which is further away from the city but more affordable housing — there's a lot of younger families there and it's kind of the powerhouse coming up. So I think that you'll kind of see that transition into Maple Ridge here pretty soon.

I know one big part of getting you to this point has been your family. Tell me about your grandfather.

My grandpa Gary [McIntosh], he was a fantastic guy. He died when I was fairly young, but he was super involved. I remember him coming to games and he'd always have advice. He was high up in the [Canadian Lacrosse Association] and the [B.C. Lacrosse Association], and he's just a great guy.

He's a mentor for a lot of people and I still get people that are … in their 70s and even 80s and stuff come up to me and talk to me about my grandpa. It's pretty cool.

If he could see where myself and my brother — who plays on San Diego — I'm sure he would be loving this right now.

He was a special guy, and my father [is] as well. He's been very involved and … if I'm struggling, or I need advice or something, I'll go to him. He knows what his strengths are — he's not going to start telling me plays or start telling me where to shoot, but he knows what to tell me to kind of get me back on track and he's been phenomenal through all this.

What's it like playing against your brother [Garrett McIntosh] these days?

He actually … smoked me last game.… He got all the size, so he's a big boy.

There was one play, I was just coming over top on offence and I saw him sliding over to me and I kind of, like, bailed and started falling as I passed the ball and he didn't stop. He ran right through me.

It's fun. We joke about it, we laugh about it, but when we're on the floor it's very competitive. We'll chirp each other, we'll do it all on the floor. There's no friendships there.

When your brother is lining up with a hit, do you know it's your brother at that moment, or do you have to look around and see that your own name is on the back of the jersey that just rocked you?

[Laughs] I would say for the majority of the time you don't really pay attention to that stuff. You're more focused on what you're doing, but this one circumstance last game I knew it was him, that's for sure.

What do Mom and Dad think when they see you guys hammering each other?

Mom gets a little scared. She always tells Garrett to lay off a little bit. She's used to it now.

Speaking of Mom, is it true that she made you guys take piano lessons back in the day because she didn't want you to go full jock?

[Laughs] She did. We were awful though. We did it for about a year and I remember our piano teacher would come over and we'd try to, like, fool her like we'd been practising all week and we hadn't even touched the piano, and so we were just awful. It didn't work out.

[Saturday night] is Heroes Night at the Rush game. We've talked about some big influences in your life. Who would you say is your hero?

I would say my grandpa Gary. He was just a phenomenal guy. He was such a big influence. My dad as well. They're the two biggest influences in my life, especially lacrosse-wise, and just guys you can lean on.

They're fantastic people. I definitely look up to them.

You've obviously had some great influences, but you guys are having a major influence on this province. The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association recently told us since the Rush came to Saskatchewan, revenue and membership has skyrocketed. How does it feel to be a part of that growth?

It's cool. Most of us playing this game aren't getting rich. We're not making lots of money, but it's just cool to be able to give back and that's why we play.

We want to give back to sport. We love the sport, we want it to grow, we want to see it do well. So seeing that and hearing that stuff, it's really cool.

McIntosh takes on the real hard-hitting questions

I may have discovered a bit of a conspiracy. You're listed as six feet two inches on the Drexel [University] website and five feet 11 inches on the Rush site. Which one is it?

I haven't cracked six feet yet, that's for sure. Don't know if I ever will.

So your college was just bumping you up a little bit?

Yeah, I don't know where that came from or where they got that, but I'll take it anyway.

Saskatchewan Rush forward Ben McIntosh, top left, celebrates a goal on Rochester Knighthawks goalie Matt Vinc during game one of the the National Lacrosse League finals in Saskatoon, on May 26, 2018. The Rush defeated the Knighthawks 16-9. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Were you the [Colonial Athletic Association] Commissioner's Academic Award recipient majoring in international business?

I believe so, yeah.

Where did that come from?

International business was my was my major when I was at Drexel [University in Philadelphia], and I think if you were over a certain GPA and you did well in lacrosse and were a leader in lacrosse, I think they kind of just gave you that award.

So it wasn't like anything I applied for.

Speaking of awards, do you still get razzed for winning the NLL Sportsmanship Award in 2016?

[Laughs] I do actually, yeah. Every now and then. But it just so happens that my first suspension came [after] I just won the award in 2016.

There was kind of a little bit of a brawl in the Calgary game and it was a pre-season game, literally the game after I had won it that season, and I ended up getting suspended.... I was making sure that I didn't win the award twice.

I'm going to play a clip for you now and it's probably something that's going to make my listeners hate me for getting it stuck in their heads, but I think you might enjoy it:

Is [OMC's How Bizarre] still your jam?

[Laughs] We had a family reunion up in the Okanagan and this song was on repeat, and we had so much fun to it. So yeah, I love that song.

Who is Bentley the Rescue?

Bentley is my brother's dog. He's a rescue dog.

You seem to be a big fan of him on Instagram.

There's two dogs. Bentley's my brother's dog, and I'm a big fan of him, and then my girlfriend's dog, Moab, he's a chocolate lab. I'm a big fan of both of them.

You've been gracious enough to do this interview with me but I'm curious — what's it like doing an interview while driving a truck?

Oh, it's easy now with all the Bluetooth and stuff. It's pretty easy. It's one more thing to focus [on] but it's not too bad.

How are your navigation skills around Saskatoon?

Not great. I needed some directing, that's for sure. I'm always on a bus, so you're never really looking out the window, you're socializing.

Do you have a favourite place to spend the day off in Saskatoon?

I haven't spent a ton of time there. I know they have some really good food there. I enjoy going to Congress and there's a diner there, I think it's called Hometown Diner, and so I enjoy the food there. It's pretty good.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

The Rush are at home against the Colorado Mammoth in the team's final regular season game on Saturday, April 27. Game time is at 7:30 p.m. CST.