Saskatchewan Rush pre-season game cancelled because of labour dispute

The Saskatchewan Rush's upcoming pre-season game has been cancelled because of an ongoing labour dispute.

The lacrosse game was scheduled for Friday, but it will no longer be played due to ongoing negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement between the National Lacrosse League and Professional Lacrosse Players Association, according to a news release from the team.

Rush season ticket holders will be fully refunded, according to the release, with monthly payments being adjusted accordingly for season ticket holders on a payment plan.

All other fans who purchased a ticket for Friday's game will be fully refunded as well.

The team says all future Rush home games are still scheduled to be played.

The regular season is slated to begin Dec. 1.

The collective bargaining agreement expired earlier this year. Last week the Professional Lacrosse Players' Association said the league and the players' associations are continuing to negotiate, but players have pledged not to attend training camps until a fair agreement was reached and ratified.

In a tweet, the association wrote a major obstacle was the league's "unwillingness" to tie Average Team Revenue growth to the players' salaries.