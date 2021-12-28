Sask. Rush New Year's Eve game postponed 'out of an abundance of caution'

Rush fans won't be able to ring in the new year at SaskTel Centre.

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced all three games scheduled for this week have been postponed, including the Saskatchewan Rush's home game against the San Diego Seals on New Year's Eve.

"We feel it is in the best interests of all to reschedule the three games we have this coming weekend until later in the season," the NLL wrote in a statement Monday.

"We do this out of an abundance of caution, which will keep the competitive balance of our league in place while making sure that our number one priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of our athletes, our coaches, our staff, and our fans," the NLL said, noting it had been in touch with officials on both sides of the border.

The other two games affected are Thursday's game between the Halifax Thunderbirds and Calgary Roughnecks, and Friday's game between the New York Riptide and Colorado Mammoth in Denver.

The league said it expects to play week six of the season on Jan. 7 to 8, but noted it's a "fluid and complex situation."

Tickets valid

All tickets and suites for the Dec. 31 game will be valid for the rescheduled game, according to Rush officials.

Rush has 15 games remaining on its 2021-22 schedule, including eight games at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre.

The team entered the holiday break after a narrow 10-9 win over the Vancouver Warriors on Dec. 17.