Sask. Rush defeated in one-point loss to New England

Reilly O'Connor had four goals and two assists as the New England Black Wolves held on for a 12-11 victory over the Saskatchewan Rush in National Lacrosse League action Friday.

A late fourth-quarter power-play goal won the game for the Black Wolves as they held on for the win at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The two teams entered the final quarter deadlocked at 10-10 but the Wolves jumped ahead as Stephan Leblanc whipped a shot into the far corner.

Callum Crawford finished with a hat trick while Leblanc scored a pair for the Black Wolves (1-1). David Brock, John LaFontaine and Dereck Downs also found the back of the net for New England.

Robert Church and Ben McIntosh had hat tricks for the Rush (0-1), while Jeff Shattler and Mark Matthews scored two goals apiece, and Matthew Dinsdale added a single.

Ryan Keenan also had a game-high seven assists for Saskatchewan.

Alex Buque made 38 saves in the win for the Black Wolves. Evan Kirk stopped 41 shots in a losing effort.