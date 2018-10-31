Rural Sask. residents help capture inmate who escaped from healing lodge

A man who escaped from federal custody at a healing lodge north of Saskatoon has been apprehended with the help of the public.

According to a press release, Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a possible sighting of Louis Bonneau in an area near Macdowall, roughly 25 kilometres south of Prince Albert. Bonneau had escaped custody from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge on Oct. 28.

Officers from Rosthern and Prince Albert attended the call and found residents had already worked to contain the scene where Bonneau was believed to be.

Bonneau surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment for prolonged exposure and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.