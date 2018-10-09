White City, Sask., moves ahead on become larger, absorbing RM land

As the Rural Municipality of Edenwold plans for its future, the Town of White City is moving forward to ask to alter its borders to absorb more of the RM's commercial and industrial developments and subdivisions.

White City, located just east of Regina, says it's growing, but it is limited by the "increasing amount of urban development adjacent to its borders."

It is now applying to the Saskatchewan Municipal Board and the provincial government for a boundary change.

This would bring a number of areas into White City, including Emerald Park, adjacent commercial and industrial lands, the residential subdivisions of Escott/Deneve, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates and other rural land.

White City says it's held a year-long public consultation about the proposal, and has received 951 letters from residents to date, 909 of which were in favour.

The town says it has also been petitioned by the Butte Business District, located just outside of the proposed boundaries, to be included in the new community.

"People believe it's time we become one incorporated urban community with one voice," Mayor Bruce Evans said in a press release.

He said becoming one urban municipality will provide the town the structure it needs to manage growth and add services that should be available in a growing urban community.

The RM of Edenwold introduced its own plans on Wednesday, releasing drafts of its Official Community Plan (OCP) and Zoning Bylaw, both of which plan for the RM's future without mention of a potential change in White City borders.

Reeve of the RM of Edenwold Mitch Huber has previously voiced his opposition to White City's plan, saying it would be a "complete loss" for the RM, and a "complete gain" for White City.

Huber said if White City's plan was to go ahead, it would erode 40 per cent of the RM's tax base.