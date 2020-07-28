Runaway semi-tires crash into Prince Albert business
Company posted security footage of the incident on Facebook
A runaway set of tires from a passing semi-truck crashed into a Prince Albert business on Sunday evening and the company posted security footage of the incident on Facebook.
Jeff Stumpf, the general manager of Prince Albert Alarm Systems, said he got a call from a friend who witnessed the incident.
"A tractor unit of a semi [lost] the back tires off the semi and [came] across the parking lot and smashed into our building," Stumpf said.
Stumpf went to his store to assess the damage.
"One of the pillars that holds up the front parapet on our building, it crashed into that and destroyed that pillar that we had to tear down and we'll have to rebuild," Stumpf said. "[It] crashed into one of the doors."
George Villeneuve, the friend who happened to be riding his motorcycle by the store when the incident happened, said he wasn't sure at first what was rolling in front of him.
"I thought it was a black garbage bag until I was getting closer," Villeneuve said.
He said he came very close to the rogue tire.
"If I was probably twenty seconds ahead of my trip probably, it would've hit me for sure, guaranteed it would've hit me," Villeneuve said. "Just glad nobody got hurt and there was nobody in the lane at the time because that would've been tragic."
Stumpf said he didn't have to close down his shop due to the damage. A contractor tore out the damaged post and put up a temporary support for the time being.
"Basically business as usual," Stumpf said.
Stumpf said he doesn't know yet how much it will cost to repair the damages.
