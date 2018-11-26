Rugby teammate worries about missing 19-year-old

Promise "Max" Chukwudum was last seen on Nov. 17, 2018. Now one of Chukwudum's rugby teammates said this is very out of character and they're worried for his well-being.

On Nov. 23, members of the Regina Police Service searched the city's landfill but found nothing.

On the same day, police and members of the local search and rescue team conducted a search effort around Third Avenue and Arthur Street. They also asked members of the public to check their yards and outbuildings for anything that looked out of place.

Nathan Sgrazzutti, who played rugby with Chukwudum at the University of Regina, said he last saw a Snapchat story from the 19-year-old around 12:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 17.

"All we know is he was out partying at O'Hanlons, that was the last we'd seen of him," Sgrazzutti said.

Sgrazzutti said after studying surveillance footage and Snapchat stories neither he, nor any of Chukwudum's rugby teammates recognized anyone the missing man was with that night.

He said teammates weren't directly asked to get involved in search efforts. They had checked out some of the places where Chukwaudum was known to hang out but found nothing.

Chukwudum was from Nigeria and may have had a brother in town, however Sgrazzutti said he thought most of his family was in Nigeria.

Sgrazzutti asked anyone who may have information about Chukwudum's disappearance to come forward.

"Max is a great dude, he's friendly, he started out pretty shy with us, but once he knew us, he was an outgoing guy who cared about doing what was right," Sgrazzutti said. "He's definitely someone who's worth the hard work and effort that's going into finding him."

Chukwudum was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light coloured sweatpants and a dark coloured touque. He is described as 5' 11'' tall weighing 240 pounds. with a medium build and short brown hair. He was last seen in the Marshall Crescent area of Regina.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.