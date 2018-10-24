Vehicle with human remains inside belongs to missing woman Ruby Barnes: RCMP

The vehicle found near Bangor, Sask., on Monday with human remains inside was the same one being driven by missing woman Ruby Barnes when she was last seen, according to RCMP.

Barnes was reported missing from the Carlyle, Sask., area on June 18.

The remains have yet to be positively identified. RCMP said in a release that a forensic autopsy, scheduled for Friday, has to be completed.

Barnes' family has been notified.

Police do not consider the death suspicious at this point.