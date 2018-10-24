Vehicle with human remains inside belongs to missing woman Ruby Barnes: RCMP
Police do not have an positive identification on the body found and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Autopsy is scheduled for Friday
The vehicle found near Bangor, Sask., on Monday with human remains inside was the same one being driven by missing woman Ruby Barnes when she was last seen, according to RCMP.
Barnes was reported missing from the Carlyle, Sask., area on June 18.
The remains have yet to be positively identified. RCMP said in a release that a forensic autopsy, scheduled for Friday, has to be completed.
Barnes' family has been notified.
Police do not consider the death suspicious at this point.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.