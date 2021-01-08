CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon up for a combined 26 regional RTDNA awards

The finalists for the RTDNA Canada Prairie Region Awards have been announced and together, CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon are up for a combined 26 awards.

The annual awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association recognize excellence in digital, audio and visual journalism.

In the digital category, the CBC Saskatchewan digital team is nominated for overall excellence in digital and the social media team is up for an excellence in social award.

The CBC Saskatoon newsroom is nominated for their breaking news coverage of the 2020 election which happened amid a snowstorm.

Heidi Atter's feature Amachewespimawin: Understanding the Cree way of life is nominated in the feature news category. Atter, Madeline Kotzer, Trent Peppler and Matt Duguid are up for an award in excellence in video for that feature.

Peter Scoular, Natascia Lypny, and Matt Howard's work on the feature Stronger for their scars is also nominated in the feature news category.

Guy Quenneville, Dave Seglins and Joseph Loiero are nominated in the excellence in data storytelling subcategory for their story on train derailments.

In the audio category, CBC morning radio hosts, news presenters, and the CBC Saskatchewan technical team were nominated for an excellence in innovation award for hosting from home.

The Saskatoon Morning team was nominated twice in the breaking news subcategory for their coverage of the snowstorm that hit during the civic election and the cancelled Junos show.

Ted Deller scored a nod for his 10 a.m. newscast on Feb. 6, 2020.

Sharon Gerein's Afternoon Edition graduation show was nominated in the live special events category, as was the Blue Sky episode on the province announcing new COVID-19 restrictions.

Geoff Leo scored a nomination for a radio segment on the Saskatchewan Health Authority approving the use of N95 masks that expired five years ago. He also is nominated in the enterprise subcategory for a piece he did on Harmony Builders.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 54:39 The Class of 2020 - an Afternoon Edition special episode - PART 1 Part 1 of The Afternoon Edition's special episode celebrating the truly unique class of 2020. We hear about unique grad celebrations across the province, messages from Saskatchewan celebrities to the grads, and the teacher whose student was chosen as The Afternoon Edition's valedictorian. 54:39 Saskatoon Morning 10:35 Saskatchewan copes with world wide shortage of personal protective equipment Federal and provincial governments are taking unusual steps to ensure they can find and order personal protective equipment like masks and gowns. Those moves are causing anxiety for some health care professionals. Health Canada has temporarily authorized the importation of some supplies that do not meet health Canada's standards... And in here in Saskatchewan, the health authority has approved the use of N95 masks that expired five years ago. The iTeam's Geoff Leo has been looking into this. He spoke with Saskatoon Morning's Jennifer Quesnel. 10:35

Bonnie Allen was nominated for audio in the feature news category for her story on a family struggling with the knowledge that a rare and deadly stomach cancer runs in their family. Here is the corresponding web story.

For the excellence in sound subcategory, Samanda Brace's Carbershop piece was nominated, as was Theresa Kliem's piece on a 90-year-old Saskatoon woman's flight on a Second World War-era Tiger Moth for her birthday.

The Morning Edition - Sask 7:06 Regina acappella group performs 'carbershop' drive-thru shows Most choirs currently have to sing wearing masks...and even then it can beCOVID-risky...But a Regina acappella singing group has found the ultimate way to physically-distance while singing together. 7:06

In the video category, Germain Wilson is nominated for his piece on being a Black man in today's social climate. Here is that web story. Natascia Lypny produced the piece.

Both nominations in the graphics subcategory are CBC Saskatchewan pieces: one for a graphic on the Synchotron (by Alicia Bridges, Steve Silcox, Don Somers and Natascia Lypny) and the other for a piece on physical distancing at Mosaic Stadium, which was the work of Sam Maciag, Hailley Furkalo, Jenna Leith and Kirk Fraser.

Madeline Kotzer's piece on a woman who was severely bullied at school in Stanley Mission, Sask., is up for an award in feature news, as is Bonnie Allen's piece on language keepers.

Danny Knight, Chanss Lagaden, Trent Peppler and Matt Duguid are nominated for excellence in editing for a piece on voting.

Faces of COVID-19 (Sam Maciag and Jenna Leith) is up for an audio-visual storytelling award.

A full list of the nominees can be found here.

Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony May 18.