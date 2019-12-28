Royal Saskatchewan Museum play educates about animals' winter preparations

There's a new twist on 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, courtesy of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

'Twas the Night Before Hibernation tells the story of animals preparing for hibernation, according to gallery interpreter Hannah Dove.

"We altered one of our school programs and turned it into the show you'll see here," Dove said.

'Twas the Night Before Hibernation does feature some crowd participation according to Dove, who said up to 24 kids can help play the six different characters that are featured.

The show also features a surprise appearance from Tini the T-Rex, who was acquired by the museum last summer.

Dove said there are some misconceptions about what animals do in the winter months and the museum likes to spring learning opportunities on people.

"This is a good way to incorporate how animals camouflage, hibernate, migrate, and learning a bit about how those animals do those things," Dove said.

Dove said the Christmas break was the best time to roll the show out, as the museum sees a bump in the number of families who check it out — she estimated about 7,000 people come through the door during the Christmas season.

The play is being shown at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum between Dec. 28 and 30 at 2 p.m. daily, and between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5 at the same time.