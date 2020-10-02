Regina Police seek man suspected of stabbing store employee during robbery

Police in Regina said they're looking for a man believed to have stabbed a store employee during a robbery.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Albert street just after 3 a.m. CST Friday. When they arrived they could not find the suspect.

The injured employee was taken to hospital by paramedics. A K9 unit tried to find the man but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall with a large build. He was wearing an Air Jordan baseball cap and a black hoodie with the word "Hustle" on the front, along with with a red undershirt, blue sweat pants and black shoes.

Police were unsure what direction he was headed or if he left on foot or by vehicle, but said they think he left the store from the back door with merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information was asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.