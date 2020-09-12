Regina police seek 3 after shots fired from van on 5th Avenue

Police are looking for three people after a shooting incident in Regina on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Fifth Avenue on Friday morning, with a report a person inside a Dodge Caravan driving in the area fired a gun out the window.

There was no evidence to suggest anyone was injured as a result, but police said the incident poses a significant risk to public safety.

Officers later found the vehicle and discovered two guns inside, but no one was in the van.

Police are now looking for three people, believed to be inside the car when the gun was being fired.

The first suspect, the driver, is described as a man in his late 20s, wearing a black hat and black bandana over his face. A second man and a woman were also inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 305-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.