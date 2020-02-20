Regina police have already had more overdoses reported in 2020 than all of 2019

The number of overdoses in Regina so far this year has now surpassed last year's total, according to numbers from the Regina Police Service.

Since Jan. 1, 2020, 85 overdoses have been reported in the city. Police responded to 51 and administered Narcan (a brand name for the anti-opioid medication naloxone) 18 times. So far, three people have died and three other deaths are under investigation.

Due to the recent surge, police have been keeping track of all overdose calls whether or not they attend.

There were a total of 82 overdoses reported to police in 2019 and officers used Narcan seven times.

Police are warning the public of the dangers of street drugs, especially fentanyl.

"Anyone who is an active user of illicit fentanyl or fentanyl analogs is in danger," said a spokesperson for RPS in an emailed statement. "Even if people are not making good choices for themselves, others around them should be aware of the higher-than-usual potential for drug overdose and have a safety plan."

If you see an overdose, call 911, police said.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who is witnessing or experiencing a drug overdose from charges for possession of a controlled substance when they call 911 for help.

Take-home Naloxone kits are available in the province.

In February, Cheif of Police Evan Bray said the kits were rolled out to all frontline officers.

"It couldn't have happened at a better time." Bray said. "Our officers have been on multiple occasions, administered Narcan, and saved lives just by having that on their person."