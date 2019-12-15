Privacy Commissioner rules payments by RPS to citizens for officer misconduct private information

A freedom of information request response that was appealed by CBC News shows payments to citizens by municipal police forces qualify as information that's personal in nature.

CBC News asked Regina Police Service (RPS) to provide a list of payments and dates those payments were made to private citizens as a result of police misconduct, between Jan. 1, 2018 and March 1, 2019 on April 11.

The initial request was withheld in full by the RPS, citing potential Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy act violations.

CBC News appealed the municipal police force's decision to the provincial privacy commissioner's office. That office's decision was released on Wednesday.

The commissioner ruled the document must be released to CBC News, however both payee's names and RPS member names would be withheld as that information qualified personal information.

The commissioner also ruled that the payment totals qualified as "personal in nature," which means the information could reveal something personal about an individual when paired with other sources of available information, like the dates when the payments were made.

In its submission to the privacy commissioner, RPS advised him that there was extensive media coverage around one of the incidents of police misconduct.

The privacy commissioner agreed that the media coverage surrounding one of the incidents would mean that it is easier to link a particular payment to a specific individual.

"I recommend the RPS continue to withhold the names of the RPS members, the names of the plaintiffs, and the amount paid to the plaintiffs and release the remainder of the record to the applicant," Ronald Kruzeniski, Saskatchewan's Information and Privacy Commissioner wrote in his decision.

CBC News was told that RPS would release the documents within 30 days of Kruzeniski's decision.

Kruzeniski's decision indicates CBC News will receive a table with titles and header rows, information in the purchase order number column, information found in the "law firm" column, and general ledger numbers.

CBC News has 30 days to appeal the Privacy Commissioner's decision to the Court of Queens Bench, as per the Local Authority Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection act.

Read the Privacy Commissioner's full decision here: