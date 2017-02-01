Regina Police Service officer back on the job after not-guilty verdict

A Regina Police Service officer accused of assaulting an unidentified woman during a call this spring has returned to normal duties after being found not guilty in court last week.

Const. Roger Wiebe, 50, was accused of assaulting the woman on April 21, 2020, during a call about a person requesting assistance.

Video from in-car cameras appeared to show Wiebe push a woman to the ground when he took a bottle away from her.

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox, who represented Wiebe, said the judge found that upon closer examination, Wiebe did not push the woman.

"What the judge looked at and what the officer's explanation was, is that he put his hand on her to maintain the distance and pull the bottle out and she was pulling back and then went backward," Fox said.

Fox said there were two factors the judge would have watched for in considering whether Wiebe was intending to push the unidentified woman: Wiebe's arm position as he allegedly pushed the woman and if she fell to her left or right.

Fox said that if Wiebe were pushing the woman, rather than maintaining his distance as he argued, his arm would have fully extended, which Fox said the video didn't show.

He also said that if the woman was pushed, based on how Wiebe approached her, she would have fallen backward onto her right side, as opposed to her left side as she did in the video.

"Looking at the video slowly, you can see the effort she was making to prevent him from getting the bottle and as it's pulled out, she falls back," Fox said.

Regina police issued a public request for the woman involved in the incident to come forward when the investigation into Wiebe's actions was announced.

Fox said investigators were unable to locate her.

Police Chief Evan Bray previously told CBC News a concerned officer initially reported the incident the same day it took place.

Bray said police began investigating and found the video from the in-car cameras in police cruisers. The Public Complaints Commission and prosecutors were then notified.

"Once [the Crown report] came back to us with a recommendation for charges laid, we acted very swiftly to facilitate this," Bray said in July.

Wiebe a 16-year member of the police service, was placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal trial. The Regina Police Service confirmed last week that Wiebe would return to regular duties.

Fox said Wiebe was relieved the judge found him not guilty.

"It's a huge weight to have over your head," Fox said of the trial's conclusion.

"Nobody likes to be accused of doing something wrong, certainly not accused of something which is a criminal allegation, so yeah, it's a great relief to have this concluded."