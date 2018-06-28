Regina police see an increase in reported sexual assaults

Reports of sexual assault have increased 78 per cent in Regina compared to last year, according to the latest statistics from the Regina Police Service.

The RPS monthly crime statistics show that between January and May of 2018 there were 91 reports of sexual assault compared to 51 such reports in the same time frame in 2017.

Chief Evan Bray says part of that increase might be due to a growing willingness in victims to come forward.

"​Their willingness and their ability to have people come and speak to police I would say has increased because of the efforts we have put into our focus on investigation and overall support in service toward people who have been victimized in sexual assaults," said Bray.

In 2017 the RPS launched a program to address the high rates of physical and sexual domestic abuse. Bray also said that the way the RPS and it's officers investigate sexual assault has changed.

Saskatchewan has the second highest per-capita rate of self-reported sex assaults among provinces, behind only Manitoba, according to Statistics Canada