Regina Police investigating death of man found with 'extensive' burn injuries

Investigations are underway in two provinces after a man who was found with "extensive" burn injuries in Regina died in an Edmonton hospital.

The man was found in a home on the 1600 block of Athol Street in Regina on Jan. 6, 2020.

Police found the 38-year-old man conscious in the home's basement. He was transported to hospital in Edmonton, where he died on Jan. 14, 2020.

An autopsy was ordered by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Alberta, which has requested additional testing to determine how exactly the man died.

The Regina Police Service said it has conducted interviews, neighbourhood inquiries and forensic examinations of the scene as part of its investigation.

The case has yet to be concluded in Alberta according to a news release published on Thursday.

The man's name has not been released by Regina police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).