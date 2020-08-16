Regina police investigating Broad Street N armed robbery

Police in Regina are asking for the public's help in an armed robbery investigation.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Broad Street N, where two suspects allegedly "took control" of an employee who was leaving a business there.

Police said the employee was forced to open the business and turn off the alarm at gunpoint. The suspects then entered the business and stole a large amount of cash.

The employee was not harmed.

The first suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater with white lettering that said "Hustle Gang" on the sleeves and had a Chief's head logo on the chest, with blue jeans, light shoes, gloves with red accents and a black face mask.

The second suspect was described as wearing a blue hooded sweater with white lettering that said "Thug Life" above a picture of Tupac, with a red jersey, black shoes with white socks, a red hat, a black backpack and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.