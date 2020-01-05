Regina Police Service to hire in-house psychologist

The Regina Police Service is looking to hire an in-house psychologist.

The successful candidate will provide clinical and psychological knowledge for the police service.

They would also oversee the service's mental health strategy and conduct psychological assessments of both new recruits and members alike, according to the job posting.

"Another step forward in the health and wellness of our @reginapolice members," chief Evan Bray said on Twitter, sharing a link to the job application.

The successful candidate will earn between $105,000 and $136,000 per year.

Candidates are asked to have knowledge of theories and practises of psychology, specializing in occupational stress injuries as well as knowledge of validated assessment tools for evaluating fitness-for-duty.

They must also have knowledge of best practises around mental health strategies and programs around maintaining psychological health and wellbeing.

Experience working with first responders and program development and evaluation are an asset for the role.

"If a qualified applicant is not found within the Regina Police Service, this vacancy shall be open to qualified applicants of other city departments and the general public," the job posting said.

Would-be job applicants have until Jan. 16 to apply for the position.