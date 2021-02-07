Regina Police Service issues COVID-19 ticket for private gathering

Police in Regina issued another COVID-19 ticket early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on the 1600 block of Montague Street around 1:15 a.m. CST for reports of a gathering in violation of the public health orders.

Police arrived and found seven people inside the home. A $2,800 ticket was issued to a man who lived at the home for hosting a private gathering of more than those who ordinarily reside there.

The ticket is the 19th handed out by the Regina Police Service since public health orders were put in place nearly one year ago.