Regina police arrest 1, seek another in early-August shooting

Police in Regina say they arrested one person in connection to an attempted murder on Dewdney Avenue earlier this month and issued a warrant for another person allegedly involved in the crime.

On Aug. 3, police were called to the 3400 block of Dewdney Avenue and found a man who was the victim of an apparent shooting. The 24-year-old was taken to hospital by EMS.

On Saturday, members of the Regina Police Service gang unit arrested a 28-year-old man, who now faces attempted murder charges in the shooting.

He becomes the fourth person to be charged with attempted murder and also faces firearms-related charges in the investigation.

Earlier this month, police arrested three people, who were charged with attempted murder, and a fourth, an 18-year-old, was arrested and faces weapons and drug charges.

Police previously said the 24-year-old shooting victim also faces weapons and breach-related charges in the investigation.

A warrant was issued in Saskatchewan for the arrest of 24-year-old Brendon Curtis Keewatin of Regina. Police said Keewatin faces attempted murder and numerous firearms related charges.

Keewatin is described as an Indigenous man, about six feet, two inches tall weighing 180 pounds with a thin build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Keewatin's whereabouts was asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.