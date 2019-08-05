Roughriders trade kick returner Christion Jones in deal with Eskimos

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a deal with the Edmonton Eskimos that sees a kick returner and receiver trading places.

Christion Jones, 26, was traded to the Eskimos in exchange for veteran receiver Kenny Stafford, the Riders announced on Monday.

Jones has been in the CFL for three season, all of which have been spent with the Roughriders, where he returned 111 punts for 1,441 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 51 kickoff returns for 1,225 yards.

This season Jones returned three punt returns and three kickoff returns, until Marcus Thigpen, Loucheiz Purifoy and Kyran Moore took over kick returning duties.

Stafford, meanwhile, is in his seventh CFL season and has spent time with the Calgary Stampeders, Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Eskimos.

The 29-year-old has played in 70 career games, amounting 2,626 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

He also won the Grey Cup with the Eskimos in 2015.

This season he has recorded 30 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns.

Other roster moves

The Riders have also released American wide receiver K.D. Cannon from the practice roster. Cannon has been with the Riders for the last two seasons and totalled 16 receptions for 220 yards in six games.

They also added national linebacker Layne Hull to the practice roster.

Hull, from Willowbrook, Sask., played for the University of Regina Rams and finished his 2018 season recording 39 tackles, half of a sack, an interception and four pass break-ups.