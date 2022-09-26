Roughriders suspend backup quarterback over impaired driving charge
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have suspended backup quarterback Jake Dolegaga after he informed the team he had been arrested and charged with impaired driving.
Jake Dolegaga has been suspended for 1 game
According to a short statement from the team, Dolegaga was charged during the team's bye week. The league office has been notified, the statement said.
"Drinking and driving is a significant problem in our province, one that can have dangerous consequences, and we are disappointed in Jake for his actions," the team's statement reads in part.