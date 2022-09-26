Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Roughriders suspend backup quarterback over impaired driving charge

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have suspended backup quarterback Jake Dolegaga after he informed the team he had been arrested and charged with impaired driving. 

Jake Dolegaga has been suspended for 1 game

CBC News ·
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have suspended Jake Dolegaga for a game after he admitted being arrested and charged with drunk driving. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

According to a short statement from the team, Dolegaga was charged during the team's bye week. The league office has been notified, the statement said. 

"Drinking and driving is a significant problem in our province, one that can have dangerous consequences, and we are disappointed in Jake for his actions," the team's statement reads in part.

