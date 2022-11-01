Sask. Roughriders shake up coaching staff after losing season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are making changes to the coaching staff after winning only six out of 18 games this season.

Head coach Craig Dickenson remains on contract through 2023, but offensive co-ordinator Jason Maas has been "relieved of his duties," and run game co-ordinator/offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells as well as receivers coach Travis Moore will not have their contracts renewed.

"Craig is an excellent coach, a strong leader and truly represents the values of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club," vice president of football operations Jeremy O'Day said in a news release.

He did not comment on Maas, Sorells or Moore in the release.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo's future with the team is also uncertain after the tough season.

"I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday.

Fajardo watched from the sidelines on Saturday night as backup quarterback to Mason Fine as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10.

"I felt like the way the season played out was a little sickening for me, a little frustrating after giving everything I had for three years," Fajardo said of being relegated to the backup role the final two games.