Saskatchewan Roughriders to kick of 2021 season at home on Aug. 6
Schedule comes after the CFL voted Monday to start 2021 season in August
Saskatchewan Roughrider fans have cause for celebration. The 2021 season is set to start in early August.
The Canadian Football League (CFL) confirmed Monday that the 2021 season will go ahead. On Tuesday it released a 14-game schedule that will end with the 108th Grey Cup championship in December.
The Riders first game will take place at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Aug. 6 against the B.C. Lions. It will be the first of three consecutive home games for the Regina-based team.
According to a Roughriders news release, home games are front-loaded for Prairie-based teams because those provinces have more rapid reopening plans than others.
"This year's schedule is a bit unconventional, but we think it's a win for Roughrider fans," said Saskatchewan Roughriders spokesperson Anthony Partipilo in the release.
"This schedule gives us a large portion of our home games when the weather is warmest, as well as lots of matchups with divisional rivals."
The schedule has seven home games, including three family-friendly games with start times of 5 p.m. CST or earlier. The 2021 season will be played without any pre-season games.
You can check out the rest of the Roughrider schedule here.
