Saskatchewan Roughriders report a loss of $7.5M due to the pandemic
The club's total operating revenues dropped by 74% in the 2020-21 year
The Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club reported a significant loss of $7.5 million for 2020-21 on Saturday, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.
The club reported a much smaller net loss of $210,064 in 2020.
The Riders' latest financial report was initially presented at the club's 2020-21 annual general meeting on June 23, which was held virtually.
According to the report, the cancellation of the Canadian Football League's 2020 season led to a dramatic 74 per cent drop in the club's total operating revenues.
Revenues dropped to $10.3 million in 2020-21 from $39.6 million in 2019-20.
The club said that of the $10.3 million recorded in revenues, $3.9 million was related to federal government programs, such as the Canadian employment wage subsidy and the Canadian emergency rent subsidy.
Meanwhile, operating expenses decreased to $18.7 million from $39.7 million in the year prior. The club says the reduced costs were due to the cancelled season and expense savings across all areas, including a more than 30 per cent reduction in employees and pay cuts.
A shortened 2021 season is set to start in early August for the Roughriders.
Earlier this month, the CFL released a 14-game schedule that will end with the 108th Grey Cup championship in December.
The Riders' first game will take place at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Aug. 6 against the B.C. Lions. It will be the first of three consecutive home games for the Regina-based team.
Going forward, the club said it is facing a $6 million cash-flow deficit from its operations. That number is projected to increase in 2021 as the Riders recover from the pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?