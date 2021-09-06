Roughriders resume training, pre-season opener postponed
CFL and players' association reached tentative agreement Wednesday after contract dispute
A sea of green and white will be visible this year at Mosaic Stadium after the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players' Association reached a tentative agreement Wednesday.
On Sunday, the CFLPA told seven teams not to report to training camp this week because of a contract dispute.
Earlier this week Brett Lauther, kicker and union representative for the Roughriders, said players had been doing their own training to prepare for the end of negotiations.
"We want this done as soon as possible because we're football players at the end of the day and we're just trying to play football," Lauther said.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders were schedule to play against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on May 23.
The game will be postponed until May 31 to give the players enough time to prepare for the pre-season opener.
Those with tickets to the May 23 game will have them transferred to the new date.
Riders will resume practice later Thursday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.
The 2022 season is the first full season since 2019 and will begin on June 9 with a game between the Montreal Alouettes and the Calgary Stampeders.
