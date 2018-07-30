Skip to Main Content
Roughriders release Jerome Messam after criminal charges laid

The Saskatchewan Roughriders tweeted they have released Jerome Messam following a criminal charge stemming from an incident in 2016.

CFL says he has been charged with voyeurism

Jerome Messam signed with the Riders this year after spending just over two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released running back Jerome Messam after he was charged with voyeurism, the CFL says.

A tweet from the Roughriders organization says Messam has been criminally charged after an incident in November 2016.

The club says they will not be commenting further, since it is a legal matter.

The Riders signed Messam this season from Calgary. 

A statement from the CFL says the league is aware of the situation, and "Commisioner Randy Ambroise has informed all member clubs that the league will not register a contract for Messam should any team attempt to sign him."

It also says the league will not be commenting further, either.

Voyeurism is described in the Criminal Code as a crime relating to surreptitiously observing or recording a person when that person could reasonably be expected to be nude or engaged in sexual activity, or if the observation is done for a sexual purpose.

It is also an offence to publish, print, sell or circulate copies of a visual recording obtained in this manner.

