The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released running back Jerome Messam after he was charged with voyeurism, the CFL says.

A tweet from the Roughriders organization says Messam has been criminally charged after an incident in November 2016.

The club says they will not be commenting further, since it is a legal matter.

The Riders signed Messam this season from Calgary.

A statement from the CFL says the league is aware of the situation, and "Commisioner Randy Ambroise has informed all member clubs that the league will not register a contract for Messam should any team attempt to sign him."

It also says the league will not be commenting further, either.

Voyeurism is described in the Criminal Code as a crime relating to surreptitiously observing or recording a person when that person could reasonably be expected to be nude or engaged in sexual activity, or if the observation is done for a sexual purpose.

It is also an offence to publish, print, sell or circulate copies of a visual recording obtained in this manner.