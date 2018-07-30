Skip to Main Content
Roughriders release Jerome Messam after criminal charge of voyeurism laid
Updated

The Saskatchewan Roughriders tweeted they have released Jerome Messam following a criminal charge stemming from an incident in 2016.

Calgary police say charge relates to alleged video-taping of consensual sexual encounter with a victim

CBC News ·
Jerome Messam signed with the Riders this year after spending just over two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released running back Jerome Messam after he was charged with voyeurism, the CFL says.

A tweet from the Roughriders organization says Messam has been criminally charged after an incident in November 2016. Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders that year.

A spokesperson for Calgary police said the charge "relates to the alleged video-taping of a consensual sexual encounter with a victim."

"It is alleged the video-taping was done without the person's consent."

Police say the adult complainant came to police after being told Messam had the suspected tape, which police said had not been posted anywhere.  

Messam was charged on Sunday, police said.

A statement from the CFL says the league is aware of the situation, and "commissioner Randy Ambrosie has informed all member clubs that the league will not register a contract for Messam should any team attempt to sign him."

Both the Roughriders and CFL say they will not be commenting further because it is now a legal matter.

Voyeurism is described in the Criminal Code as a crime relating to surreptitiously observing or recording a person when that person could reasonably be expected to be nude or engaged in sexual activity, or if the observation is done for a sexual purpose.

It is also an offence to publish, print, sell or circulate copies of a visual recording obtained in this manner.

The Riders signed Messam from the Stampers in February, where he played almost three seasons. 

With files from The Canadian Press

