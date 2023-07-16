Roughriders QB Trevor Harris to undergo surgery after tackle in loss to Stampeders

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after an awkward tackle Saturday fractured a part of his knee.

Harris was taken down in the fourth quarter of the club's CFL bout with the Calgary Stampeders and carted off the field.

In a Sunday news release, the Roughriders said Harris sustained a tibial plateau fracture on his right knee and that he will get surgery in Regina.

"We are optimistic Trevor will make a full recovery and are not ready to rule out a return at some point later in the season," it said.

Scrambling out of the pocket, he was tackled to the turf with one of the Calgary defenders rolling up on Harris's right leg.

"Certainly did not look good on the field and I know he's in a lot of pain," said head coach Craig Dickenson after the 33-31 loss at Mosaic Stadium.

"In spite of losing, I'm even more disappointed that Trevor may be hurt."

In the meantime, Mason Fine will fill Harris' role as the team's starting quarterback.

"I went over there and wished him the best and that I'd keep him in my prayers but also you've got to flip the switch and say, 'hey, it's game time, you've got a job to do,'" Fine said after the game.

Saskatchewan Roughriders newly appointed starting quarterback Mason Fine throws against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday in Mosaic Stadium. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

Starting fresh on Saturday, Fine lofted a desperation pass from the 41-yard line deep down the left sideline.

Receiver Tevin Jones, surrounded by three Calgary defenders, managed to grab the deflected pass and then dart 15 yards into the end zone.

While the ensuing conversion would put the Riders ahead 31-30, a 50-yard Stampeders field goal in the last play of regulation trumped Fine's miraculous throw.

The Riders are set to speak more about the injury on Tuesday morning.