Roughriders' A.C. Leonard cleared for practice after suspensions, apologizes for not providing urine sample

Saskatchewan Roughrider A.C. Leonard has been cleared to resume practising with the team, after being served with two suspensions from the CFL totalling three games.

The defensive end was initially suspended for two games for failing to provide a urine sample to doping officials following the Labour Day Classic.

He was then handed an additional one-game suspension for verbally abusing those same officials.

Leonard would not go into details during a news conference Tuesday, but he insisted he was unable to provide a sample, not unwilling.

"I literally have nothing to hide at all, and I'm willing to co-operate with the league and do whatever it takes for the rest of the season — for the rest of my career," he said. "If I have to, I will test every week … whatever it takes."

Leonard said he also apologized to his teammates for bringing negative attention to the club.

"I knew what the consequences were, and felt like I was letting my team down that night," he said. "I felt horrible."

Leonard will serve the third and final game of his suspension this Friday when the Riders play the B.C. Lions in Vancouver.

Head coach Craig Dickenson has confirmed Leonard will be in the lineup the following week when the Riders play in Calgary.