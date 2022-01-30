Roughriders ink Canadian kicker Brett Lauther to 2-year extension

Canadian kicker Brett Lauther is sticking with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The club announced Saturday that it has signed the 31-year-old from Truro, N.S., to a two-year extension.

The move comes ahead of CFL free agency, which is set to open on Feb. 8.

Lauther was solid for the Riders last season, playing in all 14 regular-season games and connecting on 40-of-47 field goal attempts, including three kicks longer than 50 yards.

He also went 18 for 19 on one-point conversions, kicked off 47 times for 2,893 yards, and was named Saskatchewan's most outstanding special team's player.

Originally picked in the seventh round of the 2013 CFL draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Lauther has played three of his four CFL seasons with the Riders.