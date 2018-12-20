Riders 2019 home-opener will be on Canada Day against the Argos

The Saskatchewan Roughriders 2019 home-opener will be on Canada Day against the Toronto Argonauts.

The Riders will open the season on the road against Hamilton on June 13 and the following week in Ottawa on June 20.

The team will play six regular-season home games on Saturdays, and one each on a Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

Saskatchewan Roughriders finished with a 12-6 record in 2018 but were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Fans will get to see arch-rival Winnipeg Blue Bombers twice, including the Labour Day Classic on Sept. 1.

Saskatchewan's away schedule has them playing four games on Saturdays, three on Fridays and two on Thursdays.

The team will have three byes — Week 5, Week 10 and and Week 15.

The Roughriders will play two preseason games, travelling to Calgary on May 31 and then hosting Winnipeg on June 6.

The Riders finished last season with a 12-6 record, good enough for second place in the West Division. They lost 23-18 to the Blue Bombers in the division semi-finals.

The season ticket renewal deadline is this Friday at 5 p.m. CST.