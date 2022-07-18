Saskatchewan Roughriders hit by COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Roughriders say several players and support staff recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The team squared off against the Toronto Argonauts in Wolfville, N.S., this past weekend. The Argos defeated the Riders 30-24.

A statement from the team says all players, coaches and staff will undergo mandatory testing for the next several days, because they traveled together across the country. The team did not specify who had tested positive.

The team says it is working with the league's medical committee and following all COVID-19 policies and procedures set by the CFL.

Due to the diagnoses, the Riders won't be practising Tuesday. The team is expecting to resume all on-field activities Wednesday.

The Riders' next game is also against the Argos and is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. CST in Regina.