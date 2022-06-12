Roughriders home game against Argos delayed to Sunday due to COVID-19 cases

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will not be taking to the field in Regina as scheduled on Saturday.

Instead, the Riders' home game against the Toronto Argonauts will kick off on Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.

As of Wednesday, 13 players and five staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the delay.

"To have to move our game is a worst-case scenario for us and something we never want to have to do," said Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds in a statement issued Thursday morning.

"We know that our fans often plan to attend Rider games weeks and months in advance and there can be a lot of travel and logistics involved in that decision. For that, we are truly sorry."

Jeremy O'Day, vice president of football operations and general manager, said on Wednesday the virus had spread throughout the team and was the result of travelling together on planes and buses, and sharing hotel rooms.

There were fears that it would be difficult for the team to play without adequate preparation. The team cancelled practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will take to the field Thursday afternoon.

The theme for the game is Family Day. Associated events originally scheduled for Saturday will now be moved to Sunday.

They include a light party at 2 p.m. CST, appearances from "princesses and superheroes," a junior anthem singer and a Roughrider slime giveaway for the first 5,000 kids who enter Mosaic Stadium.

Ticket holders will not have to take any action. Their tickets will be automatically switched over to Sunday.

"We have had an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is still a reality in our lives, but we will put our best foot forward when we play Sunday night," said Reynolds.