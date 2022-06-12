Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Roughriders home game against Argos delayed to Sunday due to COVID-19 cases

The Saskatchewan Roughriders' Family Day game and associated events have been postponed one day to Sunday due to a string of COVID-19 diagnoses on the team.

As of Wednesday, 13 players and 5 staff members had tested positive

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
A football helmet sits on the field before CFL football action with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (The Canadian Press)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will not be taking to the field in Regina as scheduled on Saturday. 

Instead, the Riders' home game against the Toronto Argonauts will kick off on Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.

As of Wednesday, 13 players and five staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the delay. 

"To have to move our game is a worst-case scenario for us and something we never want to have to do," said Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds in a statement issued Thursday morning. 

"We know that our fans often plan to attend Rider games weeks and months in advance and there can be a lot of travel and logistics involved in that decision. For that, we are truly sorry."

Jeremy O'Day, vice president of football operations and general manager, said on Wednesday the virus had spread throughout the team and was the result of travelling together on planes and buses, and sharing hotel rooms. 

There were fears that it would be difficult for the team to play without adequate preparation. The team cancelled practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will take to the field Thursday afternoon. 

The theme for the game is Family Day. Associated events originally scheduled for Saturday will now be moved to Sunday. 

They include a light party at 2 p.m. CST, appearances from "princesses and superheroes," a junior anthem singer and a Roughrider slime giveaway for the first 5,000 kids who enter Mosaic Stadium. 

Ticket holders will not have to take any action. Their tickets will be automatically switched over to Sunday. 

"We have had an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is still a reality in our lives, but we will put our best foot forward when we play Sunday night," said Reynolds. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexander Quon

Reporter

Alexander Quon is a reporter with CBC Saskatchewan based in Regina. After working in Atlantic Canada for four years he's happy to be back in his home province. He has previously worked with the CBC News investigative unit in Nova Scotia and Global News in Halifax. Alexander specializes in data-reporting, COVID-19 and municipal political coverage. He can be reached at: Alexander.Quon@cbc.ca.

With files from Deanna Patterson

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now