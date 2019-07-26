Roughriders boot defensive line coach Mike Scheper
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive line coach Mike Scheper has been fired by the team.
Existing staff will coach D-line by committee until new assistant coach hired
Saskatchewan Roughriders assistant defensive line coach Mike Scheper has been fired by the team.
The team made the announcement on Thursday, via a news release.
"The decision to let Mike go was a difficult one," said Craig Dickenson, head coach, in the release.
The Riders said that the remaining coaching staff will take over the defensive line duties until a new coach is hired.
